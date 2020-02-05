The COMNAP Symposium 2020 “Antarctic Station Modernization: Future-proofing Infrastructure to Support Research and to Reduce Environmental Impact” will be held on Sunday 2 August 2020, in Hobart, Tasmania.

The Symposium Convener, Charlton Clark of the Australian Antarctic Division and the COMNAP EXCOM Vice Chair with oversite of the Symposium, Sergio Gago Guida, on behalf of the Symposium Review Committee, have now opened the call for abstracts for oral and poster presentations.

Please find here the abstract submission form which can also be downloaded from the Home Page of the COMNAP website.

Deadline for abstract submission is 30 March 2020.