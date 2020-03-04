Antarctic Organisations Launch Fellowships and Scholarship Opportunities

Today, COMNAP, IAATO and SCAR launch Antarctic-related fellowships for early-career researchers. In 2020, COMNAP and IAATO will each offer one fellowship with funding of up to USD $15,000. The fellowships enable early-career persons to join a project team from another country, opening up new opportunities and often creating partnerships that last for many years and over many Antarctic field seasons. Note that the application processes for the COMNAP and IAATO fellowships are separate from those for the SCAR Fellowships and the eligibility criteria differ. The deadline for the COMNAP and IAATO fellowship applications is 31 May 2020.

