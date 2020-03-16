Situation report – Coronavirus

Update – Coronavirus

Monday 16 March, Brest

COVID-19 EPIDEMIC

Business Continuity Plan at the French Polar Institute participating in the national effort to fight the epidemic

In the context of the rapid evolution of the COVID-19 epidemic, the French Polar Institute decided to reorganize its activities. We will ensure the activities of the Business Continuity Plan (BCP), which mainly covers liaison with wintering staff and the polar field. The Institute’s staff will then use telework to continue the rest of the activities as best they can.

We are making every effort to continue to carry out our missions to the best of our ability, but processing times are nevertheless likely to be extended.